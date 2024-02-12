AFN radio spot for Security Forces Assistance Brigade Recuriting Event
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 07:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78947
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110126547.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Forces Assistance Brigade Recuriting Event, by SSG Tyler Ewing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT