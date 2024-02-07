Our second season of the Aether Podcast kicks off with Ben Staats discussing his article in our special December 2023 issue focused on spacepower in professional military education, "Space Weaponization: Reexamining the Historical Air Analogy to Space.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 09:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78903
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110119850.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:51
|Year
|2011
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aether: The Podcast - Season 2 Ep. 1 - Ben Staats, by Laura Thurston Goodroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Space Operations
Air Force Space Command
LEAVE A COMMENT