    Aether: The Podcast - Season 2 Ep. 1 - Ben Staats

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Our second season of the Aether Podcast kicks off with Ben Staats discussing his article in our special December 2023 issue focused on spacepower in professional military education, "Space Weaponization: Reexamining the Historical Air Analogy to Space.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:22:51
    Space Operations

    Air Force Space Command

    #space
    #PME

