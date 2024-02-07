Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Table Top Gaming

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.02.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot for Table Top Gaming at the Ramstein Community Center, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Feb. 9, 2024, to June 15, 2024. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 04:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78890
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110119573.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    This work, Radio Spot - Table Top Gaming, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Ramstein Community Center
    Table Top Gaming

