240209 Radio News

NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 7, 2024) Radio news covering U.S. continued support for Ukraine and exercise Arctic Specialist 2024. Includes audio of Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 04:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78888
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110119543.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
