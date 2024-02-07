Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 02/08/2024

January runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 0.4 million acre-feet, 56% of average. Runoff was well-below-average due to much-below-normal temperatures over the whole Missouri River Basin and below-normal precipitation over most of the upper basin. The 2024 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 18.8 MAF, 73% of average. The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks.
