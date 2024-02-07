Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month is at the Vogelweh Library and 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month will be at the Ramstein library, both from 3:30 to 4:30 P.M. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 05:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78881
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110117472.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
This work, Radio Spot - Manga and Anime Club, by SSG Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
