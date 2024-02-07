Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Manga and Anime Club

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.08.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month is at the Vogelweh Library and 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month will be at the Ramstein library, both from 3:30 to 4:30 P.M. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 05:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Clubs
    Manga
    Anime

