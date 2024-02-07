Radio Spot - Manga and Anime Club

Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month is at the Vogelweh Library and 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month will be at the Ramstein library, both from 3:30 to 4:30 P.M. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo)