Learn the basics of wheel throwing and glazing in this two-session class. Classes will be February 6th and 13th or February 20th & 27th from 4 to 5:30 p.m. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 05:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78880
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110117471.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Wheel Throwing, by SSG Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein
