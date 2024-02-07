Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month: Lt. James R. Europe

    CUBA

    02.08.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    240208-N-DO281-1001 - A radio spot for Black History Month on the accomplishments of Lt. James R. Europe. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 09:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78876
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110117382.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Radio GTMO
    NAS Guantanamo Bay
    Radio Spot
    Black History Month 2024

