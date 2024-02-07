Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVEUR-NAVAF Band Trust, Deter, Defend

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    A score commissioned by Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Allied Joint Force Command Naples and written by the NAVEUR-NAVAF band.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 04:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78863
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110117063.mp3
    Length: 00:03:25
    Artist NAVEUR-NAVAF Navy Band
    Composer Musician First Class Brian Sadler
    Conductor Musician First Class Brian Sadler
    Album na
    Track # na
    Disc # na
    Year 2023
    Genre Military March
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    NAVEUR
    NAVAF

