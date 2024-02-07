NAVEUR-NAVAF Band Trust, Deter, Defend

A score commissioned by Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Allied Joint Force Command Naples and written by the NAVEUR-NAVAF band.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 04:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78863
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110117063.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Artist
|NAVEUR-NAVAF Navy Band
|Composer
|Musician First Class Brian Sadler
|Conductor
|Musician First Class Brian Sadler
|Album
|na
|Track #
|na
|Disc #
|na
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Military March
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
