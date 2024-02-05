Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kaiserslautern Morning Magic Radio Hour

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.15.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a recording of Airman 1st Class Dom Ingram's 0900 radio hour on Aug. 15, 2023. During the show, Ingram co-hosted segments with SGT Tamillyah Jo and SGT Kevin Henderson and presented a bit covering topical events. **Note this recording contains some copyrighted material** (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Dom Ingram)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 09:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78843
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110115430.mp3
    Length: 00:11:45
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kaiserslautern Morning Magic Radio Hour, by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    radio
    AFN
    Kaiserslautern

