AFN Aviano: A1C Brandon Nelson Live Show

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano's Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson, also known as DJ Timber, entertains listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023. During this hour, DJ Timber helps his listeners get ready for the holidays by reminding them of who to shop for, and by sharing some last-minute gift ideas from around base. (United States Air Force Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)