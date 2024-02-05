Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano: A1C Brandon Nelson Live Show

    AFN Aviano: A1C Brandon Nelson Live Show

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.14.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano's Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson, also known as DJ Timber, entertains listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023. During this hour, DJ Timber helps his listeners get ready for the holidays by reminding them of who to shop for, and by sharing some last-minute gift ideas from around base. (United States Air Force Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 08:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78839
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110115163.mp3
    Length: 00:07:47
    Year 2024
    Genre Live Radio
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano: A1C Brandon Nelson Live Show, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Radio Show
    Aviano
    Wyvern Nation

