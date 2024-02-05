Two-minute newscast covering 5th Fleet change of command and Colombia joining CMF. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Byrne)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 02:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78822
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110112825.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 5Feb2024, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT