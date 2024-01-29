Space Conference of the Americas 2024

Rear Admiral Tom G. Allen, Director of Operations, United States Southern Command, gives opening remarks during the 2024 Space Conference of the Americas. During the conference, Department of Defense and U.S. government space leaders are collaborating/collaborated with counterparts from 11 Western Hemisphere nations to strengthen partnerships that benefit the people of the Western Hemisphere. (Video by Clay Beach, U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs)