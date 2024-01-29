Capt. Odin J. Klug, NSA Souda Bay commanding officer, visited AFN to discuss Black History Month, Earthquake Awareness Month, and updates to base personally owned vehicle gas station procedures.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 06:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78772
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110106946.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240202-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO1 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
