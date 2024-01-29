A 15 second radio spot informing the community on Caserma Ederle Vicenza, Italy of Black History Month.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 07:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78724
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110102455.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
