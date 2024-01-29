Women in Aviation: Inspiring the Next Generation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78714" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast: Women in Naval Aviation: Inspiring the Next Generation. This year marks a significant milestone in naval aviation history, 50 years of women flying in the navy. But this year is not only about honoring the past, it's also about inspiring the future. Four girls with dreams of flight interview NAVAIR's Women in Aviation.



This is the edited version of podcast for awards submission.

Full podcast available: https://soundcloud.com/navairsyscom/airwaves-89-inspiring-the-next-generation?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing