Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women in Aviation: Inspiring the Next Generation

    Women in Aviation: Inspiring the Next Generation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Audio by Steven Kays and Mikel Lauren Proulx

    Naval Air Systems Command

    NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast: Women in Naval Aviation: Inspiring the Next Generation. This year marks a significant milestone in naval aviation history, 50 years of women flying in the navy. But this year is not only about honoring the past, it's also about inspiring the future. Four girls with dreams of flight interview NAVAIR's Women in Aviation.

    This is the edited version of podcast for awards submission.
    Full podcast available: https://soundcloud.com/navairsyscom/airwaves-89-inspiring-the-next-generation?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 20:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78714
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110101943.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Year 2003
    Genre Informational podcast
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women in Aviation: Inspiring the Next Generation, by Steven Kays and Mikel Lauren Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navair
    Naval Aviation
    Women in Naval Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT