    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie – Episode 10: Mission Mindset Matters

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Audio by Kara McDermott and Ramon Go

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    On this episode, we talk about igniting a passion for purpose in the workforce! Join us in exploring the WHY behind your actions, embracing a mission that puts the warfighter first, and being part of something larger than yourself. Embark on a journey that taps into the core of our mission to discover the power of rallying behind a cause, serving the nation, and providing essential information warfare systems in an ever-evolving world. Art and Frankie chat with Mr. Mike Spencer, executive director for the Fleet Readiness Directorate, to learn how understanding and belonging to the fleet's mission builds a culture that resonates throughout NAVWAR and the entire Navy. By fostering cohesion and ensuring every member understands their role, we create a stronger connection and ownership, enhancing the enterprise's success. Tune in and be inspired to embrace the mission!

    NAVWAR, Employee engagement, podcast, mission mindset

