On this episode, we talk about igniting a passion for purpose in the workforce! Join us in exploring the WHY behind your actions, embracing a mission that puts the warfighter first, and being part of something larger than yourself. Embark on a journey that taps into the core of our mission to discover the power of rallying behind a cause, serving the nation, and providing essential information warfare systems in an ever-evolving world. Art and Frankie chat with Mr. Mike Spencer, executive director for the Fleet Readiness Directorate, to learn how understanding and belonging to the fleet's mission builds a culture that resonates throughout NAVWAR and the entire Navy. By fostering cohesion and ensuring every member understands their role, we create a stronger connection and ownership, enhancing the enterprise's success. Tune in and be inspired to embrace the mission!
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 10:46
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|78705
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110100793.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:31
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie – Episode 10: Mission Mindset Matters, by Kara McDermott and Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
