    Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn

    FL, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Edited audio detailing retired Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn's Commanding Officer Cmdr. George J. Sepel's account of the vessel's collision during a Coast Guard symposium at the Coast Guard Academy, July 2017, New Haven, Connecticut. The Blackthorn collided with the motor vessel Capricorn near the Skyway Bridge, St. Petersburg, Florida, on Jan. 28, 1980, and 23 members of the crew were lost. (Coast Guard audio by George J. Sepel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 19:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78680
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110097977.mp3
    Length: 00:17:43
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    memorial
    Capricorn
    coast guard
    collision
    cutter blackthorn
    historical account

