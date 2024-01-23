Loud booms from Fort Stewart got you curious? On this week's Marne Report Podcast, Kevin hits the range to learn more about 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team's ongoing gunnery exercises and why their tanks are sounding sound extra fierce lately. Listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts. #tanksareloud #soundsoffreedom
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2024 10:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78679
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110097842.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
