    At Altitude - Col. Tucker Hamilton

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Audio by Joseph Eddins  

    Airman Magazine   

    Col. Tucker "Cinco" Hamilton, 96th Operations Group commander at Eglin AFB and Air Force AI test and operations chief, discusses the current state of AI within the Air Force, ongoing research, development and testing and AI’s place in building the force of the future.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 14:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78664
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110096764.mp3
    Length: 01:10:53
    Artist Airman magazine
    Genre podcast
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, At Altitude - Col. Tucker Hamilton, by Joseph Eddins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Artificial Intelligence
    force of the future
    ABMS
    JADC2-ABMS

