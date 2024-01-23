Marine Minute: 02-24

The 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company in Okinawa, Japan, celebrates its 20th anniversary meanwhile nominations for the 2024 United Service Organizations Service Member of the Year are open until Feb. 1, 2024. Pfc. Eric Valerio's photo from 2nd Marine Division stands as the photo of the week, courtesy of the Marine Corps Facebook page. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 11:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78660
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110096374.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
