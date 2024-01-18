Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Needlework Nation Radio Spot

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.25.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Join the Ramstein Teen Center as they host Needlework Nation! Happening every Wednesday at 1600. Needlework Nation is a crafting club centered around needlework. We will sew, knit, crochet, needlepoint, and more! FREE event.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 10:04
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 78589
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110094095.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
