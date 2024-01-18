Join the Ramstein Teen Center as they host Needlework Nation! Happening every Wednesday at 1600. Needlework Nation is a crafting club centered around needlework. We will sew, knit, crochet, needlepoint, and more! FREE event.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 10:04
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|78589
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110094095.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Needlework Nation Radio Spot, by SSG Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein Air Base
LEAVE A COMMENT