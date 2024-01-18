The Kaiserslautern and Baumholder Army MWR offers events, classes, trips and more to service members and their families across the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder Military Communities. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 09:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78549
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110092321.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Army MWR, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
