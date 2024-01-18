A 30 second spot about the Ramstein Military and Family Readiness Center Financially Fit Children Class on Ramstein Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 08:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78528
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110090930.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Financially Fit Children Class Spot, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT