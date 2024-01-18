Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 01/11/2024

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Audio by Paco Hamm 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    As the colder, winter temperatures enter the basin, USACE will closely monitor Missouri River ice conditions between the System reservoirs and downstream of Gavins Point Dam for potential ice jams that could impact river stages and water intakes. Runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, was 1.1 million acre-feet (MAF) during November, 107% of average. The 2023 calendar year runoff forecast is 29.9 MAF, 116% of average. Average annual runoff is 25.7 MAF.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 11:20
    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 01/11/2024, by Paco Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

