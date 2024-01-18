Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 01/11/2024

As the colder, winter temperatures enter the basin, USACE will closely monitor Missouri River ice conditions between the System reservoirs and downstream of Gavins Point Dam for potential ice jams that could impact river stages and water intakes. Runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, was 1.1 million acre-feet (MAF) during November, 107% of average. The 2023 calendar year runoff forecast is 29.9 MAF, 116% of average. Average annual runoff is 25.7 MAF.