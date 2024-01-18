Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Youth Sports Spring Registration Spot

    Youth Sports Spring Registration Spot

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.19.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Registration for spring youth sports opens Feb. 1 to 29 or when teams are full. Sports offered on Landstuhl Post and Sembach Kaserne vary for ages 5 to 15 are baseball, softball and soccer.

