    AFN ROTA MORNING JOE WITH THE CO RADIO HOUR 18JAN24

    SPAIN

    01.18.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake 

    AFN Rota

    ROTA, Spain (Jan. 18, 2024) Naval Station Rota, Spain Commanding Officer, Capt. Teague Suarez and Command Master Chief William Rodriguez, discuss the base's accomplishments during 2023 and look ahead to their mission for the NAVSTA Rota team in the year ahead during their monthly radio hour, "Morning Joe with The CO," at AFN Rota, Jan. 18, 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 06:26
    Length: 00:35:35
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN ROTA MORNING JOE WITH THE CO RADIO HOUR 18JAN24, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Rota

    AFN Rota
    NAVSTA Rota

