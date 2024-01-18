ROTA, Spain (Jan. 18, 2024) Naval Station Rota, Spain Commanding Officer, Capt. Teague Suarez and Command Master Chief William Rodriguez, discuss the base's accomplishments during 2023 and look ahead to their mission for the NAVSTA Rota team in the year ahead during their monthly radio hour, "Morning Joe with The CO," at AFN Rota, Jan. 18, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 06:26
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|78362
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110084742.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:35
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Audio Recording
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN ROTA MORNING JOE WITH THE CO RADIO HOUR 18JAN24, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Station Rota
LEAVE A COMMENT