AFN ROTA MORNING JOE WITH THE CO RADIO HOUR 18JAN24

ROTA, Spain (Jan. 18, 2024) Naval Station Rota, Spain Commanding Officer, Capt. Teague Suarez and Command Master Chief William Rodriguez, discuss the base's accomplishments during 2023 and look ahead to their mission for the NAVSTA Rota team in the year ahead during their monthly radio hour, "Morning Joe with The CO," at AFN Rota, Jan. 18, 2024.