Mangudai Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78347" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, command sergeant major for U.S. Forces Korea, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Elliott, 1st Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment, are interviewed by U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda McLean, broadcaster at American Forces Network Humphreys on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Nov. 23, 2023. They discussed the history and purpose behind the Mangudai Challenge. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Amanda McLean)