    Mangudai Challenge

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.23.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Amanda McLean 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, command sergeant major for U.S. Forces Korea, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Elliott, 1st Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment, are interviewed by U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda McLean, broadcaster at American Forces Network Humphreys on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Nov. 23, 2023. They discussed the history and purpose behind the Mangudai Challenge. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Amanda McLean)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 00:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Location: KR
