Morning radio segment featuring U.S. 5th Fleet Central Command, Command Master Chief Chris King, and Force Counselor, Senior Chief Christopher Clinton. The show featured discussions about naval life, career development, enlisted leader development and other educational programs in the U.S. 5th Fleet area. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 04:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78334
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110082894.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:42
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain - Morning Mix with U.S. 5th Fleet CMC Chris King, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT