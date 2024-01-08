Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VA overseas military representative newscast

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.11.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Lynette Rolen 

    AFN Okinawa

    Hiwathia Clark, the Overseas Military Service Coordinator for Veteran Affairs (VA), speaks about his program at Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2023. The VA assists veterans, military retirees and active duty personnel with disability and compensation, dependency claims as well as claims assistance. (U.S. Air Force audio by Tech. Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 22:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, VA overseas military representative newscast, by TSgt Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VA
    VA claims
    Veteran Affairs
    overseas VA rep

