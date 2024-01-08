Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with People’s Republic of China CCP International Liaison Department Minister Liu Jianchao at the Department of State.

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with People’s Republic of China CCP International Liaison Department Minister Liu Jianchao at the Department of State.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Audio by Edward Pajak 

    White House Communications Agency         

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with People’s Republic of China CCP International Liaison Department Minister Liu Jianchao at the Department of State.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 14:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78295
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110079948.mp3
    Length: 00:11:33
    Year 2024
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with People’s Republic of China CCP International Liaison Department Minister Liu Jianchao at the Department of State., by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Antony J. Blinken

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT