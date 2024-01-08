Winter weather can wreak havoc on pipes and people. Listen in for tips to be safe and warm during the upcoming extreme low temps scheduled to hit the region this weekend.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 12:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78288
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110078148.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:45
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 185 Don't let this cold snap, snap you, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT