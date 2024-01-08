Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Bavaria News January 08, 2024

    BY, GERMANY

    01.08.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Danilo Pascaretta, Spc. Emma Roberts and Sgt. Owen Thez

    AFN Bavaria

    Recently, US Army Garrison Ansbach Army Community Service offered the home based business orientation to prospective entrepreneurs in the Ansbach garrison.

    The 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team took command of the multinational training mission in Grafenwoehr, Germany.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 09:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: BY, DE
    This work, AFN Bavaria News January 08, 2024, by SGT Danilo Pascaretta, SPC Emma Roberts and SGT Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Ansbach
    AFN Bavaria
    USAG Bavaria

