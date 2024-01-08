This is a 30-second radio advertisement publicizing the Ramstein Youth Center's Boxcar Movie Night, happening Jan. 27, 2024, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 05:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|78266
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110077580.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Boxcar Movie Night, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
