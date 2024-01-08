Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.11.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the contributions Martin Luther King Jr. made towards the civil rights movement and how Airmen should reflect on his significance during this federal holiday. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 04:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MLK
    Wyvern Nation
    DEIA

