    Radio Spot - Temporary Acute Clinic

    ITALY

    01.09.2024

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Col. Michele M. Kehrle, Commander of U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza, informs the Vicenza military community of an upcoming, temporary clinic for rapid diagnosis of acute cold and viral issues, recorded on January 9, 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 10:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78225
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110075443.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

