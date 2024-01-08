Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAPR NSA Bahrain - Victims Legal Counsel Interview

    BAHRAIN

    01.03.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Radio interview featuring Ms. Quashekia Birchmore, NSA Bahrain Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and LT Lyons, Victim Legal Counsel NSA Bahrain. The discussion covers the confidential reporting process and programs that provide service members with a dedicated attorney to help victims understand the investigation and military justice process. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 03:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Radio
    AFN
    Bahrain
    Interview
    SARC
    SAPR

