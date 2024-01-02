Certificates of Appreciation: 0:00
January 2024: 1:49
February 2024: 2:38
March 2024: 03:36
January Connect Calendar: 4:20
February Connect Calendar: 5:10
March Connect Calendar: 6:02
JBER Life January Events: 6:54
JBER Life February Events: 7:26
JBER Life March Events: 7:47
Winter-fest and Outdoor Rec.: 8:49
Hillberg Hiring: 11:33
Military Family Readiness Center: 13:13
Polar Paradise Toddler Time: 15:28
Fitness Expo: 15:47
JBER Mental Health Clinic & Resiliency Events: 16:36
Commissary & Exchange: 21:17
JBER Religious Services & Chapel Updates: 23:54
Open Discussion, Announcements, and Closing: 25:42
This work, Community Action Cast - January 2023, by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
