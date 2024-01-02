Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community Action Cast - January 2023

    Community Action Cast - January 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Certificates of Appreciation: 0:00
    January 2024: 1:49
    February 2024: 2:38
    March 2024: 03:36
    January Connect Calendar: 4:20
    February Connect Calendar: 5:10
    March Connect Calendar: 6:02
    JBER Life January Events: 6:54
    JBER Life February Events: 7:26
    JBER Life March Events: 7:47
    Winter-fest and Outdoor Rec.: 8:49
    Hillberg Hiring: 11:33
    Military Family Readiness Center: 13:13
    Polar Paradise Toddler Time: 15:28
    Fitness Expo: 15:47
    JBER Mental Health Clinic & Resiliency Events: 16:36
    Commissary & Exchange: 21:17
    JBER Religious Services & Chapel Updates: 23:54
    Open Discussion, Announcements, and Closing: 25:42

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 14:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78189
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110072069.mp3
    Length: 00:30:53
    Year 2024
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Action Cast - January 2023, by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    CAC
    JBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT