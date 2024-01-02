American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on The Women, Infants and Children Overseas Program at Aviano Air Base working to provide specialized trainings that are not offered to those receiving WIC in the United States. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano)
|01.03.2024
|01.05.2024 08:14
|Newscasts
|78178
|2401/DOD_110071649.mp3
|00:02:45
|2024
|Blues
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|2
|0
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: WIC Overseas, by SrA Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
