Recently, the Rose Barracks Army Community Service hosted Baby Bootcamp in Vilseck, Germany.
The Hohenfels Veterans of Foreign Wars, post 10557 collected and donated toys to a childcare center in Parsberg, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 07:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78168
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110071612.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bavaria Radio News December 29, 2023, by SSG Paul Abacon, SGT Shamel Joyner, SGT Danilo Pascaretta and SGT Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT