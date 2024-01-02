American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports resources to maintain goals in the New Year. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 08:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78167
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110071611.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Keeping New Years Resolutions, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT