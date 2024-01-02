On this Soldier For Life Podcast, we talk with Hiring Our Heroes Senior Director COL (Ret.) Adam Rocke about the resources and opportunities Hiring Our Heroes offers to help connect the military community with meaningful employment opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 17:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78159
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110071288.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hiring Our Heroes - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E10 - 28 November 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT