    Hiring Our Heroes - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E10 - 28 November 2023

    UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    On this Soldier For Life Podcast, we talk with Hiring Our Heroes Senior Director COL (Ret.) Adam Rocke about the resources and opportunities Hiring Our Heroes offers to help connect the military community with meaningful employment opportunities.

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 17:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:28:00
    Location: US
