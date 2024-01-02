Happy New Year Team Meade! Ring in 2024 with Fort Meade Garrison Commander COL Michael A. Sapp and Fort Meade Director of Public Affairs Chad Jones!
|Date Taken:
|12.31.1969
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 12:46
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|78153
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110070906.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 88 Happy New Year!, by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Year's Day
LEAVE A COMMENT