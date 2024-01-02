15 second spot for the MFRC's EFMP & Deployed Families Cooking Class happening on Jan. 16.
This work, EFMP & Deployed Families Cooking Class, by A1C Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
