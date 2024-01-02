Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 88 Happy New Year!

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 88 Happy New Year!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Audio by Gloriann Martin 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Happy New Year Team Meade! Ring in 2024 with Fort Meade Garrison Commander COL Michael A. Sapp and Garrison Director of Public Affairs Chad Jones!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 16:07
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 78134
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110069939.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 88 Happy New Year!, by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    New Year's Day

    TAGS

    New Year 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT