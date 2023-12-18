Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 12 - Advice for Professional Communicators

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Audio by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    Host and DINFOS instructor Jack Rous interviews longtime Baltimore Sun Columnist, Dan Rodricks about his storied career and his advice for professional communicators at every level.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 10:50
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    podcast
    DINFOS
    military communication

