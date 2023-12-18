Chevrons - Ep 031 - Chief Master Sgt. Michelle O'Keefe

In this episode of Chevrons we speak to Chief Master Sgt. Michelle O'Keefe. Chief O'Keefe has been selected as the next Massachusetts Air National Guard Command Chief, a role that she is quite familiar with. We learn about her background in the ANG and get a preview of some of her goals in returning to the position she held just a few years ago.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.1969
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 13:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78109
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110065417.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
