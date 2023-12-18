Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 031 - Chief Master Sgt. Michelle O'Keefe

    Chevrons - Ep 031 - Chief Master Sgt. Michelle O'Keefe

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode of Chevrons we speak to Chief Master Sgt. Michelle O'Keefe. Chief O'Keefe has been selected as the next Massachusetts Air National Guard Command Chief, a role that she is quite familiar with. We learn about her background in the ANG and get a preview of some of her goals in returning to the position she held just a few years ago.

    Date Posted: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 13:40
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 031 - Chief Master Sgt. Michelle O'Keefe, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    values
    goals
    Command Chief
    Massachuetts Air National Guard

