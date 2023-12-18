On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sat down with the winner of the state of Ohio's Outstanding Airman of the Year, SSgt. Emily Thompson. She helped us learn more about her, what she's done throughout her career, advice for other Airman, and her plans for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by SrA. Jillian Maynus).
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 12:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|78092
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110063485.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, OH, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beyond the Horizon Ep.27-Outstanding Airman of the Year, by SSgt Jill Maynus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community Service
Religion
Basic Enlisted Airman
Awards and Medals
Air Force Intelligence
Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Agency
LEAVE A COMMENT