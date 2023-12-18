Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beyond the Horizon Ep.27-Outstanding Airman of the Year

    Beyond the Horizon Ep.27-Outstanding Airman of the Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jill Maynus 

    178th Wing

    On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sat down with the winner of the state of Ohio's Outstanding Airman of the Year, SSgt. Emily Thompson. She helped us learn more about her, what she's done throughout her career, advice for other Airman, and her plans for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by SrA. Jillian Maynus).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 12:45
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 78092
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110063485.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, OH, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beyond the Horizon Ep.27-Outstanding Airman of the Year, by SSgt Jill Maynus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Community Service

    Religion

    Basic Enlisted Airman

    Awards and Medals

    Air Force Intelligence

    Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Agency

    TAGS

    leadership
    community
    Airman
    OAY
    Awards & Recognition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT