Beyond the Horizon Ep.27-Outstanding Airman of the Year

On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sat down with the winner of the state of Ohio's Outstanding Airman of the Year, SSgt. Emily Thompson. She helped us learn more about her, what she's done throughout her career, advice for other Airman, and her plans for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by SrA. Jillian Maynus).