    2023 AFN Incirlik DJ of the Year Submission - Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    12.28.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez AFN Europe DJ of the Year submission. Rodriguez is an AFN broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Incirlik. This is a scoped hour of a live radio show on Dec. 28, 2023, edited to remove the majority of music and commercials in order to showcase the DJ's show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution for a panel of judges. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 07:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 AFN Incirlik DJ of the Year Submission - Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    AFN Incirlik
    DJ of the Year

