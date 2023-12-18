Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - White House Year Review & CVN 70 in the South China Sea

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.28.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    Radio news highlighting Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaking to press about a year review for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducting routine operations in the South China Sea. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 06:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Naples
    White House
    CVN 70

